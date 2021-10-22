New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Champigny Centre

Line 15 East of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel station (93) to Champigny-sur-Marne (94).

Together with line 15 South from Pont de Sèvres to Noisy-Champs and line 15 West from Pont de Sèvres to Saint-Denis Pleyel, line 15 East is the third and final section of line 15, fully automatic and underground, on a ring road near Paris, which will make it possible to relieve congestion on existing public transport networks by efficiently serving the departments of the inner suburbs by travelling from suburb to suburb.

Line 15 East will provide efficient connections to the capital or to the whole of Île-de-France thanks to its numerous connections to existing and future networks.