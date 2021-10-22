Metro

New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Champigny Centre

Line 15 East of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel station (93) to Champigny-sur-Marne (94).

Together with line 15 South from Pont de Sèvres to Noisy-Champs and line 15 West from Pont de Sèvres to Saint-Denis Pleyel, line 15 East is the third and final section of line 15, fully automatic and underground, on a ring road near Paris, which will make it possible to relieve congestion on existing public transport networks by efficiently serving the departments of the inner suburbs by travelling from suburb to suburb.

Line 15 East will provide efficient connections to the capital or to the whole of Île-de-France thanks to its numerous connections to existing and future networks.

grandparisexpress.fr/ligne-15-est
Society of Major Projects
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

23 km

New paths

25 minutes

between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Champigny Centre

14 minutes

between Bobigny Pablo Picasso and Champigny Centre

450 000

daily passengers on the new section

12

New stations

2 minutes

between each metro during rush hour in the morning

Calendar

  1. 2010-2011
    Public debate
  2. 2014
    Schematic diagram
  3. 2015
    Agreement on the transfer of project management to the Société des Grands Projets (SGP)
  4. 2016
    Public inquiry
  5. 2017
    Declaration of public utility
  6. 2018-2024
    Detailed design studies, awarding of design-build contracts and preparatory work
  7. Today
    2025-2030
    Work
  8. Horizon 2031
    Commissioning

Funding and actors