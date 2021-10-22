Metro

New linePont de Sèvres > Noisy-Champs

Metro line 15 South will connect the station of Pont de Sèvres (92) to that of Noisy-Champs (77 and 93).

It is the first section of the fully automatic, underground Metro Line 15 on the ring road near Paris, which will make it possible to relieve congestion on the existing public transport networks by efficiently serving the departments of the inner suburbs by travelling from suburb to suburb.

The tunnel of line 15 South © Yves Chanoit / Société des Grands Projets

www.grandparisexpress.fr/ligne-15-sud
Society of Major Projects
Île-de-France Mobilités

Key-Figures

More than 1 million

inhabitants served

33Miles

of tracks

300 000Travellers

daily newspapers on the new section

37Min

between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy-Champs

13Min

between Pont de Sèvres and Villejuif - G. Roussy

7Min

between Pont de Sèvres and Châtillon Montrouge

16

New stations

2Min

between each metro during rush hour in the morning

Calendar

  1. 2010-2011
    Public debate
  2. 2012
    Consultation
  3. 2013
    Public inquiry
  4. 2014
    Declaration of public utility
  5. 2015
    Preliminary draft
  6. Today
    2016-2025
    Work
  7. End of 2025
    Commissioning

