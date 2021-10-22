New linePont de Sèvres > Noisy-Champs

Metro line 15 South will connect the station of Pont de Sèvres (92) to that of Noisy-Champs (77 and 93).
It is the first section of the fully automatic, underground Metro Line 15 on the ring road near Paris, which will make it possible to relieve congestion on the existing public transport networks by efficiently serving the departments of the inner suburbs by travelling from suburb to suburb.
Key-Figures
More than 1 million
inhabitants served
33Miles
of tracks
300 000Travellers
daily newspapers on the new section
37Min
between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy-Champs
13Min
between Pont de Sèvres and Villejuif - G. Roussy
7Min
between Pont de Sèvres and Châtillon Montrouge
16
New stations
2Min
between each metro during rush hour in the morning
Calendar
- 2010-2011Public debate
- 2012Consultation
- 2013Public inquiry
- 2014Declaration of public utility
- 2015Preliminary draft
- Today2016-2025Work
- End of 2025Commissioning