Metro

New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Noisy-Champs

Line 16 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) to Noisy-Champs (77 and 93) via Le Bourget, with a common section with line 17 from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget. The line will be built in two phases: the first from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Clichy Montfermeil, the second from Clichy Montfermeil to Noisy-Champs.

This new fully automatic line will contribute to opening up the east of Seine-Saint-Denis and will provide a direct link to the Le Bourget and Plaine Saint-Denis hubs. On commutes from suburb to suburb, the time savings will be considerable.

Image 1 of 3

Perspective of Le Bourget station © Elizabeth de Portzamparc / 2Portzamparc / Société des Grands Projets

grandparisexpress.fr/ligne-16
Society of Major Projects
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

800 000

Inhabitants served

29 km

approximately

26 minutes

between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Noisy-Champs

6.4 km

of the common section with line 17

200 000

daily passengers on the line

10

New stations

3 to 4 minutes

Between each metro during rush hour in the morning on line 16

2 minutes

between each metro during rush hour in the morning on the section shared with line 17

Calendar

  1. 2010-2011
    Public debate
  2. 2013
    Consultation
  3. 2014
    Public inquiry
  4. 2015
    Declaration of public utility
  5. 2016
    Preliminary draft
  6. Today
    2016-2028
    Work
  7. Horizon 2026
    Commissioning from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Clichy Montfermeil
  8. Horizon 2028
    Commissioning of Clichy Montfermeil in Noisy - Champs

Funding and actors