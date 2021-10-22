New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Noisy-Champs

Line 16 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) to Noisy-Champs (77 and 93) via Le Bourget, with a common section with line 17 from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget. The line will be built in two phases: the first from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Clichy Montfermeil, the second from Clichy Montfermeil to Noisy-Champs.

This new fully automatic line will contribute to opening up the east of Seine-Saint-Denis and will provide a direct link to the Le Bourget and Plaine Saint-Denis hubs. On commutes from suburb to suburb, the time savings will be considerable.