New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Noisy-Champs

Line 16 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) to Noisy-Champs (77 and 93) via Le Bourget, with a common section with line 17 from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget. The line will be built in two phases: the first from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Clichy Montfermeil, the second from Clichy Montfermeil to Noisy-Champs.
This new fully automatic line will contribute to opening up the east of Seine-Saint-Denis and will provide a direct link to the Le Bourget and Plaine Saint-Denis hubs. On commutes from suburb to suburb, the time savings will be considerable.
Key-Figures
800 000
Inhabitants served
29 km
approximately
26 minutes
between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Noisy-Champs
6.4 km
of the common section with line 17
200 000
daily passengers on the line
10
New stations
3 to 4 minutes
Between each metro during rush hour in the morning on line 16
2 minutes
between each metro during rush hour in the morning on the section shared with line 17
Calendar
- 2010-2011Public debate
- 2013Consultation
- 2014Public inquiry
- 2015Declaration of public utility
- 2016Preliminary draft
- Today2016-2028Work
- Horizon 2026Commissioning from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Clichy Montfermeil
- Horizon 2028Commissioning of Clichy Montfermeil in Noisy - Champs