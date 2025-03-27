RedevelopmentPôle de Juvisy-sur-Orge

- 2005 : Schematic diagram
- 2007 : Public inquiry
- 2008 : Declaration of public utility
- 2009-2014: Preliminary draft
- 2015-2019: Work
- 2019: Commissioning of the walkway and PRM access
o Town Hall sector: new building and access to passengers and shops, redevelopment of bus station and forecourt, Véligo premises,
o Condorcet sector, Véligo premises,
o Seine sector: modernised access, Véligo premises
- 2020-2021: Continuation of work
o Condorcet sector: rehabilitation of the passenger building, redevelopment of the forecourt.
o Seine sector: redevelopment of the Seine bus station.
- 100% accessible
- New services for active modes (walking and cycling)
- New spaces for the bus station
- Easier connections + 1 direct access to the RER D
- A desaturated station
- Easy access to the station for all modes (bus, bike, walking, car)
- Quality services (ticketing, shops)
- Visual and audible passenger information
- Restructured accesses with a new passenger building (on the town hall side) and a rehabilitated passenger building (on the Condorcet side)
Finance
Improvements to the cluster: 97 million euros, 2008 value (State 7.22% - Region 41.24% - CD 91 34.02% - Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre 2.06% - SNCF Réseau 6.19% - SNCF G&CO 9.28%)
Actors
The project owners are:
- SNCF Gares & Connexions (project coordination)
- SNCF Réseau
- the Department of Essonne
- the Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre public territorial establishment
- the City of Juvisy-sur-Orge