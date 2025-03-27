RedevelopmentPôle de Juvisy-sur-Orge

Close to the economic hub of Orly-Rungis, the Juvisy-sur-Orge station, which welcomes 1000 trains and 1300 buses every day in three bus stations, 70,000 passengers, sees the RER C and D, but also the Brive-Lille TGV, is the largest station in France outside Paris, with more passengers for example than the Lyon Part-Dieu station or even the Gare de l'Est.

This station required a thorough restructuring that met several objectives: