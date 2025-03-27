Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle de Juvisy-sur-Orge

Updated on

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Essonne
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

Close to the economic hub of Orly-Rungis, the Juvisy-sur-Orge station, which welcomes 1000 trains and 1300 buses every day in three bus stations, 70,000 passengers, sees the RER C and D, but also the Brive-Lille TGV, is the largest station in France outside Paris, with more passengers for example than the Lyon Part-Dieu station or even the Gare de l'Est.

This station required a thorough restructuring that met several objectives:

  • Improve connections between bus stations, the railway station and the future tramway to facilitate exchanges between modes (RER, Tramway, Bus, taxis, bicycles);
  • Improve accessibility to the SNCF station and the management of flows throughout the site (extension of the north underground, adapted ticket offices, lifts, optimised lighting, sound beacons for the visually impaired);
  • Develop reception, security and information by creating a space dedicated to travellers;
  • Optimize the integration of developments into the urban landscape and promote links between the different districts (pedestrian bridge dedicated to soft modes of transport over the railway tracks: pedestrians and bicycles);
  • Redevelop the three bus stations welcoming 1300 bus lines per day and create 264 bicycle parking spaces under secure shelters and a bicycle shelter with 36 spaces.

Map

Plan du projet Redevelopment of the Juvisy-sur-Orge station hub
Plan de réaménagement du pôle de Juvisy-sur-Orge

Key-Figures

70 000

daily travelers

2

RER lines

28

Bus lines

1

Tram line planned

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2005 : Schematic diagram
  • 2007 : Public inquiry
  • 2008 : Declaration of public utility
  • 2009-2014: Preliminary draft
  • 2015-2019: Work
  • 2019: Commissioning of the walkway and PRM access
    o Town Hall sector: new building and access to passengers and shops, redevelopment of bus station and forecourt, Véligo premises,
    o Condorcet sector, Véligo premises,
    o Seine sector: modernised access, Véligo premises
  • 2020-2021: Continuation of work
    o Condorcet sector: rehabilitation of the passenger building, redevelopment of the forecourt.
    o Seine sector: redevelopment of the Seine bus station.

Overview

Le pôle Juvisy-sur-Orge en bref
  • 100% accessible
  • New services for active modes (walking and cycling)
  • New spaces for the bus station
  • Easier connections + 1 direct access to the RER D
  • A desaturated station
  • Easy access to the station for all modes (bus, bike, walking, car)
  • Quality services (ticketing, shops)
  • Visual and audible passenger information
  • Restructured accesses with a new passenger building (on the town hall side) and a rehabilitated passenger building (on the Condorcet side)

Finance and actors

Finance

Improvements to the cluster: 97 million euros, 2008 value (State 7.22% - Region 41.24% - CD 91 34.02% - Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre 2.06% - SNCF Réseau 6.19% - SNCF G&CO 9.28%)

Actors

The project owners are:

  • SNCF Gares & Connexions (project coordination)
  • SNCF Réseau
  • the Department of Essonne
  • the Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre public territorial establishment
  • the City of Juvisy-sur-Orge

Download the project factsheet Redevelopment of the Juvisy-sur-Orge station hub

 -  467.8 KB