RedevelopmentPôle-gare Mantes-la-Jolie

To accompany the arrival of the RER E, a bus in a dedicated lane and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois area, it is planned to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie hub.

The project to redevelop the hub will facilitate the coexistence of the different uses and accommodate the increase in the number of passengers on the horizon of the extension of the RER E to the west and the arrival of a bus in its own lane Le Mantois.

The objectives of the project are to: