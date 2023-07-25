Why redevelop the Pôle de Melun?

With more than 43,000 passengers per day, the Pôle de Melun is an attractive transport hub in Île-de-France. Today, this Pole suffers from major dysfunctions and no longer meets current travel needs. It is not adapted to the increase in traffic linked in particular to urban projects and the arrival of the T Zen 2.

By 2030, the number of passengers at Melun station will increase by more than 30%. The arrival of urban and transport projects nearby will increase its attractiveness. Today, it is becoming necessary to rethink and improve the operation of the Pole to allow passengers to move easily and safely around and in the station.

In this context, the project led by Île-de-France Mobilités and whose work will be carried out by SNCF – Gare et Connexions and the Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community (CAMVS) has been designed to meet several objectives: