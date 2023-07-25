RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun
What benefits will the project bring to users of Melun station?
The project to redevelop Melun station is part of a broader policy to improve passenger transport conditions on a daily basis.
- Passengers will be able to move more easily to and within the station and will switch more easily from one mode of transport to another (walking, cycling, public transport, etc.);
- Passenger information will be of high quality, waiting comfort and the safety of routes will be improved;
- The station will be accessible to all (installation of lifts, desaturation of the platforms), and in particular to people with reduced mobility.
- The station will be accessible on foot, by bike, by bus, etc. Its accesses will be made consistent with nearby urban projects. To this end, a secure and accessible north/south soft link, open to all non-motorised means of transport, will be created.