What benefits will the project bring to users of Melun station?

The project to redevelop Melun station is part of a broader policy to improve passenger transport conditions on a daily basis.

Passengers will be able to move more easily to and within the station and will switch more easily from one mode of transport to another (walking, cycling, public transport, etc.);

Passenger information will be of high quality, waiting comfort and the safety of routes will be improved;

The station will be accessible to all (installation of lifts, desaturation of the platforms), and in particular to people with reduced mobility.

The station will be accessible on foot, by bike, by bus, etc. Its accesses will be made consistent with nearby urban projects. To this end, a secure and accessible north/south soft link, open to all non-motorised means of transport, will be created.