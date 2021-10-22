The public inquiry

RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun
Home
Library
Public inquiry
Schematic diagram of the project 6.8 MB
PDF
Order to open a public inquiry 337.1 KB
Notice of order to open a public inquiry 58.4 KB
Kakemonos-80x200 2.5 MB
Displays 497.5 KB
Information package 1.0 MB
Project Statement 244.8 KB
Project Statement - Appendix 251.1 KB
Report of the Investigating Commissioner 30.1 MB
Conclusions and opinion of the Investigating Commissioner on the compatibility of the PLU 954.9 KB
Conclusions and opinion of the Inquiry Commissioner on the public interest 783.2 KB
Declaration of public utility 7.8 MB
Public inquiry file
Guide to reading the inquiry file prior to the declaration of a public inquiry 260.1 KB
Exhibit A: Explanatory Note 1.3 MB
Exhibit B: Subject matter of the investigation, legal and administrative information 1.7 MB
Exhibit C: Site Plan 559.5 KB
Exhibit D: General plan of the work 2.0 MB
Exhibit E: Main characteristics of the most important structures 4.2 MB
Exhibit F: Summary Estimate of Expenditures 311.5 KB
Exhibit G: Impact study 32.0 MB
Exhibit I: Socio-Economic Assessment 1.4 MB
Exhibit J: MECDU 5.7 MB
Exhibit K: Project Opinion and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices – Part 1 6.8 MB
Exhibit K: Project Opinion and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices – Part 2 23.1 MB
Exhibit K: Project Opinions and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices – Part 3 16.3 MB
Exhibit K: Project Opinion and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices - Part 4 3.1 MB
Exhibit L: Case brief in response to the EA 10.8 MB