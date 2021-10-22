Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun

The public inquiry

Public inquiry

Schematic diagram of the project 6.8 MB

PDF

 -  6.5 MB

Order to open a public inquiry 337.1 KB

PDF

 -  329.2 KB

Notice of order to open a public inquiry 58.4 KB

PDF

 -  57.1 KB

Kakemonos-80x200 2.5 MB

PDF

 -  2.4 MB

Displays 497.5 KB

PDF

 -  485.9 KB

Information package 1.0 MB

PDF

 -  1008.8 KB

Project Statement 244.8 KB

PDF

 -  239.0 KB

Project Statement - Appendix 251.1 KB

PDF

 -  245.2 KB

Report of the Investigating Commissioner 30.1 MB

PDF

 -  28.7 MB

Conclusions and opinion of the Investigating Commissioner on the compatibility of the PLU 954.9 KB

PDF

 -  932.6 KB

Conclusions and opinion of the Inquiry Commissioner on the public interest 783.2 KB

PDF

 -  764.8 KB

Declaration of public utility 7.8 MB

PDF

 -  7.5 MB

Public inquiry file

Guide to reading the inquiry file prior to the declaration of a public inquiry 260.1 KB

PDF

 -  254.0 KB

Exhibit A: Explanatory Note 1.3 MB

PDF

 -  1.2 MB

Exhibit B: Subject matter of the investigation, legal and administrative information 1.7 MB

PDF

 -  1.6 MB

Exhibit C: Site Plan 559.5 KB

PDF

 -  546.3 KB

Exhibit D: General plan of the work 2.0 MB

PDF

 -  1.9 MB

Exhibit E: Main characteristics of the most important structures 4.2 MB

PDF

 -  4.0 MB

Exhibit F: Summary Estimate of Expenditures 311.5 KB

PDF

 -  304.2 KB

Exhibit G: Impact study 32.0 MB

PDF

 -  30.6 MB

Exhibit I: Socio-Economic Assessment 1.4 MB

PDF

 -  1.3 MB

Exhibit J: MECDU 5.7 MB

PDF

 -  5.4 MB

Exhibit K: Project Opinion and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices – Part 1 6.8 MB

PDF

 -  6.4 MB

Exhibit K: Project Opinion and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices – Part 2 23.1 MB

PDF

 -  22.1 MB

Exhibit K: Project Opinions and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices – Part 3 16.3 MB

PDF

 -  15.5 MB

Exhibit K: Project Opinion and Owner's Responses, Other Appendices - Part 4 3.1 MB

PDF

 -  2.9 MB

Exhibit L: Case brief in response to the EA 10.8 MB

PDF

 -  10.3 MB