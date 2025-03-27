RedevelopmentPôle de Poissy

- 2017: Consultation
- 2018 - 2019 : Schematic diagram
NB: the project will be commissioned in a timetable consistent with the commissioning of Eole (extension of line E to the west, replacing the current line J). In addition, it will be part of the T13 tram schedule for the Saint-Germain-en-Laye <> Achères extension.
Finance
Cost of the project (at the Schematic stage):
- €42 million for the intermodal programme (CE 02/2020)
- €448K for the Railway Perimeter Program
Actors
The project management has been entrusted by Île-de-France Mobilités to the Greater Paris Seine & Oise Urban Community, in consultation with the State, the Île-de-France Region, local authorities (Yvelines Department and City of Poissy) and operators (SNCF and Transdev CSO).