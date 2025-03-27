Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle de Poissy

Updated on

State
Île-de-France Region
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

Poissy is now a leading transport hub. With the arrival of new urban projects, the RER E extended by 2024, then the Tram T13, its ridership will increase further, hence the importance of rethinking its layout and operation to improve the quality of service for passengers.

The redevelopment project concerns the spaces around the railway station and bus stations.

The latter must meet three priority objectives to make travellers' journeys more comfortable on a daily basis, regardless of their modes of transport:

  • Facilitating access to the station
  • Improving intermodality
  • Making the bus offer more readable

Consultation

The consultation on the Poissy station took place from 12 June to 13 July 2017. It was a time of information and exchange between the project team and the public on the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project. Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader during this phase, and the funders, wanted to organise this dialogue with the residents and passengers of the Poissy station, but also with the local authorities, the associations and economic actors concerned.

The objective of the consultation is to collect everyone's opinions on the different development scenarios proposed, to then enrich them by integrating the needs and expectations expressed as best as possible. These opinions were compiled in a consultation report that was approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council on 13 December 2017.

We invite you to discover the complete report of the consultation.

Discover the results of the consultation

Since the approval of the consultation report in 2017, the project management has been delegated to Grand Paris Seine et Oise (GPS&O).

View information on the next steps in the project

Map

Plan du projet Redevelopment of the Poissy station hub
Plan de réaménagement du pôle de Poissy

Key-Figures

30%

additional passengers by 2030

185,000 m²

of developments

1

new RER line

1

New tram line

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2017: Consultation
  • 2018 - 2019 : Schematic diagram

NB: the project will be commissioned in a timetable consistent with the commissioning of Eole (extension of line E to the west, replacing the current line J). In addition, it will be part of the T13 tram schedule for the Saint-Germain-en-Laye <> Achères extension.

Overview

Le réaménagement du pôle de Poissy en bref

Finance and actors

Finance

Cost of the project (at the Schematic stage):

  • €42 million for the intermodal programme (CE 02/2020)
  • €448K for the Railway Perimeter Program

Actors

The project management has been entrusted by Île-de-France Mobilités to the Greater Paris Seine & Oise Urban Community, in consultation with the State, the Île-de-France Region, local authorities (Yvelines Department and City of Poissy) and operators (SNCF and Transdev CSO).