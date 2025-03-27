RedevelopmentPôle de Poissy

The consultation on the Poissy station took place from 12 June to 13 July 2017. It was a time of information and exchange between the project team and the public on the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project. Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader during this phase, and the funders, wanted to organise this dialogue with the residents and passengers of the Poissy station, but also with the local authorities, the associations and economic actors concerned.

The objective of the consultation is to collect everyone's opinions on the different development scenarios proposed, to then enrich them by integrating the needs and expectations expressed as best as possible. These opinions were compiled in a consultation report that was approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council on 13 December 2017.

Since the approval of the consultation report in 2017, the project management has been delegated to Grand Paris Seine et Oise (GPS&O).

