ExtensionAsnières > Colombes

Since 2012, the T1 Tram has linked Noisy-le-Sec (93) to Asnières Gennevilliers Les Courtilles (92).

The extension to the west will serve the cities of Asnières-sur-Seine, Bois-Colombes and Colombes, where it will connect with the T2 Tram. It will provide a fine service to the neighbourhoods and improve their living environment by requalifying the roads used. Connections with the train and the metro will facilitate access to the territories located west of Paris.

You can find the latest information on this project on the dedicated site:

https://www.t1asnierescolombes.fr

Map

Plan du prolongement du Tram T1 de Asnières à Colombes

Key-Figures

24 minutes

between Les Courtilles and Gabriel Péri

6.4 km

New paths

4 minutes

between each tram during rush hour

12

New stations

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2011 : Consultation
  • 2012-2013: Preliminary studies
  • 2014: Schematic diagram
  • End of 2014: Public inquiry
  • 2015: Preliminary project (extension to Asnières-Quatre Routes)
  • 2014-2017: Project studies (extension to Petit Colombes)
  • 2016-2017: Concession works (extension to Asnières-Quatre Routes)
  • 2018: Project studies and works (extension to Petit Colombes)
  • 2017-2019: Infrastructure works (extension to Asnières-Quatre Routes)
  • 2020: Opening of the Asnières-Quatre-Routes station

Overview

Finance and actors

Finance

  • Infrastructure: €279.2 million, 2013 value (State - Region - CD 92)
  • Trams: €46 million, 2013 value (Île-de-France Mobilités)
  • Operations: €17 million (estimated costs currently being consolidated)

Actors

The project owners are:

  • the RATP (construction of the transport system)
  • the Hauts-de-Seine Department (urban development)

