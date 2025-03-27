ExtensionAsnières > Colombes

You can find the latest information on this project on the dedicated site:
24 minutes
between Les Courtilles and Gabriel Péri
6.4 km
New paths
4 minutes
between each tram during rush hour
12
New stations
- 2011 : Consultation
- 2012-2013: Preliminary studies
- 2014: Schematic diagram
- End of 2014: Public inquiry
- 2015: Preliminary project (extension to Asnières-Quatre Routes)
- 2014-2017: Project studies (extension to Petit Colombes)
- 2016-2017: Concession works (extension to Asnières-Quatre Routes)
- 2018: Project studies and works (extension to Petit Colombes)
- 2017-2019: Infrastructure works (extension to Asnières-Quatre Routes)
- 2020: Opening of the Asnières-Quatre-Routes station
Finance
- Infrastructure: €279.2 million, 2013 value (State - Region - CD 92)
- Trams: €46 million, 2013 value (Île-de-France Mobilités)
- Operations: €17 million (estimated costs currently being consolidated)
Actors
The project owners are:
- the RATP (construction of the transport system)
- the Hauts-de-Seine Department (urban development)