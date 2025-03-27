ExtensionAsnières > Colombes

Since 2012, the T1 Tram has linked Noisy-le-Sec (93) to Asnières Gennevilliers Les Courtilles (92).

The extension to the west will serve the cities of Asnières-sur-Seine, Bois-Colombes and Colombes, where it will connect with the T2 Tram. It will provide a fine service to the neighbourhoods and improve their living environment by requalifying the roads used. Connections with the train and the metro will facilitate access to the territories located west of Paris.