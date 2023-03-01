The territory

A dynamic living area

The extension project serves and connects a densely populated territory, whose prospects for development confirm its attractiveness.

The extension will serve the cities of Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison in the Hauts-de-Seine. With nearly 170,000 inhabitants and 146,000 jobs, these two cities are a major living area in the west of the Ile-de-France region and a very dynamic economic area, close to the business district of La Défense. The tramway will be part of a very dense and urban area, concentrating housing, facilities and many activities (shops, companies, etc.).

Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison are served by two structuring transport lines: the RER A (Saint-Germain-en-Laye branch) and the Train L, lines mainly oriented towards Paris and La Défense. The municipalities also lack public transport allowing a fine service to the districts. The bus offer is dense, but the road network is saturated.

The arrival of the tramway responds to a strong demand for travel from suburb to suburb marked by significant home-to-work and home-study flows.