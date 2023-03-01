The advantages of the tramway
A high quality of service for users
A high quality of service for users
With priority at traffic lights and running on a reserved lane, the tramway offers a fast and regular transport service in the heart of cities.
- Speed
Approximately 26 minutes' journey from Petit Colombes stations to Château de Malmaison
- High frequency
Every 4 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours
- Optimal regularity
Reserved lane traffic and priority at intersections
- High comfort
Spacious, ventilated and bright trains
- Extended working hours
7 days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays)
- Accessible to all
Fully accessible stations and trams for wheelchair users
- Real-time information
Audible and visual information on waiting time on board vehicles and in the station.
A better sharing of the roads
The implementation of the extension of Tram 1 will contribute to a better sharing of the roads as well as to the calming of traffic, in an area where traffic is particularly dense.
The extension of Tram 1 will improve the public transport service in the cities of Rueil-Malmaison and Nanterre and will be a real alternative to the private car. By giving them more space, the project will also promote active modes of transportation such as walking and cycling.
The extension of Tram 1 will include the creation of a continuous cycle route along the route, which will complement the sector's cycle network.
A renovation of public spaces
Improving the accessibility of the districts crossed will boost the attractiveness of the territories. The project will also have a positive effect on the landscape. Indeed, the stations, the street furniture, and the requalification of the roads used by thetramwaywill go in the direction ofimproving the living environment.