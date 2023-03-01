The advantages of the tramway

A better sharing of the roads

The implementation of the extension of Tram 1 will contribute to a better sharing of the roads as well as to the calming of traffic, in an area where traffic is particularly dense.

The extension of Tram 1 will improve the public transport service in the cities of Rueil-Malmaison and Nanterre and will be a real alternative to the private car. By giving them more space, the project will also promote active modes of transportation such as walking and cycling.

The extension of Tram 1 will include the creation of a continuous cycle route along the route, which will complement the sector's cycle network.