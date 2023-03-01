The advantages of the tramway
A high quality of service for users
With priority at traffic lights and running on a reserved lane, the tramway offers a fast and regular transport service in the heart of cities.
- Speed
Approximately 26 minutes' journey from Petit Colombes stations to Château de Malmaison
- High frequency
Every 4 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours
- Optimal regularity
Reserved lane traffic and priority at intersections
- High comfort
Spacious, ventilated and bright trains
- Extended working hours
7 days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays)
- Accessible to all
Fully accessible stations and trams for wheelchair users
- Real-time information
Audible and visual information on waiting time on board vehicles and in the station.
A better sharing of the roads
The implementation of the extension of Tram 1 will contribute to a better sharing of the roads as well as to the calming of traffic, in an area where traffic is particularly dense.
The extension of Tram 1 will improve the public transport service in the cities of Rueil-Malmaison and Nanterre and will be a real alternative to the private car. By giving them more space, the project will also promote active modes of transportation such as walking and cycling.
The extension of Tram 1 will include the creation of a continuous cycle route along the route, which will complement the sector's cycle network.
A renovation of public spaces
Improving the accessibility of the districts crossed will boost the attractiveness of the territories. The project will also have a positive effect on the landscape. Indeed, the stations, the street furniture, and the requalification of the roads used by the tramway will go in the direction of improving the living environment.