The advantages of the tramway

A high quality of service for users

With priority at traffic lights and running on a reserved lane, the tramway offers a fast and regular transport service in the heart of cities.

Speed

Approximately 26 minutes' journey from Petit Colombes stations to Château de Malmaison

Approximately 26 minutes' journey from Petit Colombes stations to Château de Malmaison High frequency

Every 4 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours

Every 4 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours Optimal regularity

Reserved lane traffic and priority at intersections

Reserved lane traffic and priority at intersections High comfort

Spacious, ventilated and bright trains

Spacious, ventilated and bright trains Extended working hours

7 days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays)

7 days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays) Accessible to all

Fully accessible stations and trams for wheelchair users

Fully accessible stations and trams for wheelchair users Real-time information

Audible and visual information on waiting time on board vehicles and in the station.

A better sharing of the roads

The implementation of the extension of Tram 1 will contribute to a better sharing of the roads as well as to the calming of traffic, in an area where traffic is particularly dense.

The extension of Tram 1 will improve the public transport service in the cities of Rueil-Malmaison and Nanterre and will be a real alternative to the private car. By giving them more space, the project will also promote active modes of transportation such as walking and cycling.

The extension of Tram 1 will include the creation of a continuous cycle route along the route, which will complement the sector's cycle network.