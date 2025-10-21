ExtensionNoisy-le-Sec > Val de Fontenay

You can find the latest information on this project on the dedicated site:
4 minutes
between each tram during rush hour
15
new and 6 redeveloped stations
6 minutes
between each tram during off-peak hours
35 minutes
between Bobigny and Val de Fontenay
- 2008 : Consultation
- 2009-2012 : Preliminary studies
- 2013 : Public inquiry / Schematic diagram
- 2014: Declaration of public utility / Preliminary project
- 2014-2015: Project studies
- 2015-2020 Preparatory work and concessionaires
- 2018: Approval of the financing protocol
- 2019 to mid-2028: works and clear-run phase 1 (from Bobigny to Montreuil (Rue de Rosny)
- 2025 to mid-2030: works and clear-running phase 2 (from Montreuil to Val de Fontenay)
Finance
- Infrastructure: €120 million (State + Region + CD 94 + Île-de-France Mobilités)
- Trams: €78.5 million (Île-de-France Mobilités 100%)
- The operation: Île-de-France Mobilités
Actors
The project owners are:
• RATP (construction of the infrastructure and transport system)
• the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis (road improvements)