ExtensionNoisy-le-Sec > Val de Fontenay

Since 2012, the Tram T1 has been linking Asnières Gennevilliers Les Courtilles (92) to Noisy-le-Sec (93).

The extension to the east will serve the cities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois and Fontenay-sous-Bois, thus improving public transport services in the east of Paris and opening up certain districts. It will also improve the living environment by redeveloping the roads used, in particular the A186.