Tram

ExtensionNoisy-le-Sec > Val de Fontenay

Updated on

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
Department of Val-de-Marne
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

Since 2012, the Tram T1 has been linking Asnières Gennevilliers Les Courtilles (92) to Noisy-le-Sec (93).

The extension to the east will serve the cities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois and Fontenay-sous-Bois, thus improving public transport services in the east of Paris and opening up certain districts. It will also improve the living environment by redeveloping the roads used, in particular the A186.

You can find the latest information on this project on the dedicated site:

http://www.t1bobigny-valdefontenay.fr/

Map

Plan du projet Tram T1 – Extension to Val-de-Fontenay
Key-Figures

4 minutes

between each tram during rush hour

15

new and 6 redeveloped stations

6 minutes

between each tram during off-peak hours

35 minutes

between Bobigny and Val de Fontenay

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2008 : Consultation
  • 2009-2012 : Preliminary studies
  • 2013 : Public inquiry / Schematic diagram
  • 2014: Declaration of public utility / Preliminary project
  • 2014-2015: Project studies
  • 2015-2020 Preparatory work and concessionaires
  • 2018: Approval of the financing protocol
  • 2019 to mid-2028: works and clear-run phase 1 (from Bobigny to Montreuil (Rue de Rosny)
  • 2025 to mid-2030: works and clear-running phase 2 (from Montreuil to Val de Fontenay)

Overview

Plan du prolongement du Tram T1 de Noisy-le-Sec > Val de Fontenay

Finance and actors

Finance

  • Infrastructure: €120 million (State + Region + CD 94 + Île-de-France Mobilités)
  • Trams: €78.5 million (Île-de-France Mobilités 100%)
  • The operation: Île-de-France Mobilités

Actors

The project owners are:

RATP (construction of the infrastructure and transport system)

• the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis (road improvements)