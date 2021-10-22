Prior consultation
How did the preliminary consultation go?
Two extension scenarios were presented to the consultation: a "reference" scenario in the tunnel and an "alternative" scenario on the surface. After numerous exchanges that made it possible to present, clarify and debate sector by sector the two scenarios presented to the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue the studies of the tunnel scenario and to discard the above-ground scenario while continuing to examine the alternatives proposed during the consultation.
The audience shared its preference for the tunnel scenario, a technically complex solution that limits the effects on the built environment in the city centre of Clamart and the Meudon forest. This solution also makes it possible to target a high level of line performance in terms of travel time and reliability.
The preliminary consultation on the extension of the T10 tram was held from 27 February to 24 April 2023, under the aegis of two guarantors appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate. This was the occasion for a significant mobilization and allowed for numerous, rich and substantiated contributions that will feed into the rest of the studies on the project.
Why a prior consultation?
Prior consultation is a participatory mechanism, the objective of which is to discuss the opportunity, objectives and main characteristics of a project with stakeholders and the general public. It takes place upstream of the process of defining the precise project and at a stage where all options are still possible.
The regulatory framework for prior consultation
Article L.121-1 et seq. of the Environmental Code provides that project managers must refer projects with high socio-economic stakes or significant impacts on the environment or land use planning to the CNDP.