Prior consultation

The audience shared its preference for the tunnel scenario, a technically complex solution that limits the effects on the built environment in the city centre of Clamart and the Meudon forest. This solution also makes it possible to target a high level of line performance in terms of travel time and reliability.

The preliminary consultation on the extension of the T10 tram was held from 27 February to 24 April 2023, under the aegis of two guarantors appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate. This was the occasion for a significant mobilization and allowed for numerous, rich and substantiated contributions that will feed into the rest of the studies on the project.