The two routes studied
One consultation, two scenarios
To connect the Jardin Parisien station to the Clamart station, in connection with the future metro line 15 and the N train, two scenarios were considered. A classic surface scenario was initially studied, but it was quickly confronted with a dense urban environment and the significant natural and architectural heritage specific to this territory. To overcome these constraints, a tunnel scenario has been studied. Although more technically complex, it would reduce the impacts identified for the surface scenario.
Explore the two routes studied by clicking on each of the two maps and zoom in to see the details!
The "baseline" tunnel scenario
Where?
This route passes through a tunnel after the Jardin Parisien station and continues under the forest of Meudon and the town of Clamart.
* indicative tunnel route
What?
It envisages the creation of three new stations:
• Clamart Town Hall,
• Clamart centre, near the White House park,
• Clamart station.
This scenario also requires the installation of 2 ancillary structures on the route:
• Bois de Clamart (sports course sector);
• Lazare Carnot sector.
Indeed, when the distance between two successive stations is greater than these 800 metres, it is necessary to install a so-called "annex" structure allowing emergency services access to the tunnel in the event of an incident and capable of ensuring ventilation and smoke extraction of the tunnel.
How?
The departure is offered from the "Jardin Parisien" station, in a gently sloping environment, suitable for the optimal start of a tunnel. Immediately north of the "Jardin Parisien" station, the tramway would begin its descent in order to bury itself at a depth of about 15 meters in relation to the natural terrain.
To minimize geotechnical risks, the route would avoid underground quarries as much as possible, or pass under them if no avoidance is possible. This scenario would also involve particular attention to possible interfaces with other elements present in the basement (underground car parks, building foundations, etc.).
- 53,000 new passengers/day
- 3 new stations
- 2 ancillary works
- 5 travel time
- 3.1 Km of additional routes
- €700 million of investment (excluding rolling stock)
The "alternative" scenario on the surface
Where?
This route follows the road crossing the forest of Meudon and crosses the town of Clamart, in the manner of a traditional tramway. It is divided into two separate routes between the town hall of Clamart to the south and the intersection of Avenue Victor Hugo / Rue de Vanves to the north.
What?
This scenario envisages the creation of five new stations:
• Place du Garde
• Clamart Town Hall
• Clamart Centre
• Lazare-Carnot
• Clamart train station
A distance of 450 to 750 m is sought between the stations along the line, with priority given to serving the main public facilities and areas with the highest population and employment densities.
How?
The installation of a tramway platform on the surface is forced to:
• A maximum slope of between 2% and 7%
• A sufficient width of the right-of-way to allow its insertion
Few routes are therefore compatible with these prerequisites: in the centre of Clamart, only the avenues Jean Jaurès and Victor Hugo allow the insertion of a monodirectional tram platform (in one direction only), coupled with the maintenance of a general traffic lane.
- 48,000 new passengers/day
- 5 new stations
- 11 minutes of travel time
- 3.9 Km of additional routes
- €795 million of investment (excluding rolling stock)