The two routes studied

Where?

This route passes through a tunnel after the Jardin Parisien station and continues under the forest of Meudon and the town of Clamart.

* indicative tunnel route

What?

It envisages the creation of three new stations:

• Clamart Town Hall,

• Clamart centre, near the White House park,

• Clamart station.

This scenario also requires the installation of 2 ancillary structures on the route:

• Bois de Clamart (sports course sector);

• Lazare Carnot sector.

Indeed, when the distance between two successive stations is greater than these 800 metres, it is necessary to install a so-called "annex" structure allowing emergency services access to the tunnel in the event of an incident and capable of ensuring ventilation and smoke extraction of the tunnel.

How?

The departure is offered from the "Jardin Parisien" station, in a gently sloping environment, suitable for the optimal start of a tunnel. Immediately north of the "Jardin Parisien" station, the tramway would begin its descent in order to bury itself at a depth of about 15 meters in relation to the natural terrain.

To minimize geotechnical risks, the route would avoid underground quarries as much as possible, or pass under them if no avoidance is possible. This scenario would also involve particular attention to possible interfaces with other elements present in the basement (underground car parks, building foundations, etc.).