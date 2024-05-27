Tram

ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart

Minutes of the meetings

PDF

Support for the opening public meeting

3.6 MB

PDF

Minutes of the opening public meeting

1.0 MB

PDF

Evening debate support

3.5 MB

PDF

Report of the evening debate

1.2 MB

PDF

Support for the deciphering evening

5.2 MB

PDF

Report of the decoding evening

4.7 MB

PDF

Workshop support n°1

1.7 MB

PDF

Workshop report n°1

2.7 MB

PDF

Workshop support n°2

2.4 MB

PDF

Workshop report n°2

13.7 MB

PDF

Closing public meeting support

2.3 MB

PDF

Closing public meeting minutes

706.5 KB

PDF

Support for the public meeting: At the end of the preliminary consultation: Assessment, decisions and commitments

2.7 MB

PDF

Minutes of the public meeting: At the end of the preliminary consultation: Assessment, decisions and commitments

637.2 KB

PDF

Report of the workshop in the station sector - 20 March 2024

PDF

Downtown Sector Workshop Report - March 27, 2024

PDF

Report of the workshop in the Jardin Parisien district - March 30, 2024