Consultation continues

Since the end of 2023, the consultation has entered a new phase known as "continuous consultation", placed under the aegis of the National Commission for Public Debate. The latter has appointed Sylvie Haudebourg as guarantor in charge of monitoring the ongoing consultation, who will therefore continue her mission to support Île-de-France Mobilités until the public inquiry. The general objective of the continuous consultation is to gradually refine the project and the conditions for its integration into the territory, section by section.

The first phase of the continuous consultation, between November 2023 and spring 2024, made it possible to establish a shared inventory, an essential element for the rest of the project. A cycle of workshops conducted with the people of Clamar made it possible to target in a detailed and precise way the points of attention and particularities of the three sectors of the project. At the end of this first sequence, Île-de-France Mobilités was able to rely on the feedback of the territory's inhabitants, users and associations to enrich the study phase which began in the spring of 2024.

Click here to consult the reports of the workshops by sector, the hearings of stakeholders and the annual report of the guarantor.