How will the location of the emergency access shaft at the back of the station be chosen?
In the context of tunnel regulations, an emergency access shaft is required in the presence of a dead-end tunnel more than 100m long, which is the case for scenarios 2 and 3 presented in the workshop.
The location of this relief shaft will be specified in the rest of the studies according to the configuration chosen for the terminus, the space available on the surface and the technical constraints. The elements presented in the workshop are therefore subject to change.