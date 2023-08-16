Tram

New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes

Work on the RN441 in Ris-Orangis (August 2020)

> What work needs to be done?

  • Work to relocate the RN441 to make way for the future T12 tram platform.
  • Installation of safety devices and road markings.

 

> How long does the work take?

From Monday 3 August in the evening to Tuesday 25 August 2020.

 

> What does this change?

For the duration of the works, access to the RN441 from the RD31, the A6 motorway and the RN449 is closed day and night.
A diversion route is planned via the RD31, the RN7 and the RD310.

Diversion route via the RD31, RDN7 and RD310.