Work around the rue du Dr Roux in Viry-Chatillon

Publication date: May 13, 2019

> What work needs to be done?

– Modification of the route of the rue du Dr Roux.

– Removal of old noise barriers and reinstallation of new walls.

> What are the steps?

– Clearing and earthworks of the mound of earth

– Construction of the road and permanent pavements of the rue du Dr Roux

– Traffic switchover to the new rue du Dr Roux

> How long does the work take?

Until the end of summer 2019.

> What does this change?

From 8 to 12 April from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, installation of an alternating temporary road and closure of the junction of Rue de La Rochefoucauld and Rue Dr Roux.

During these four days, the rue La Rochefoucauld remains trafficable. Pedestrian paths are maintained.

From mid-April, traffic on the soft lane (cyclists and pedestrians) will be transferred to Rue de La Rochefoucauld.