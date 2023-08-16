Closure of the RN441 from the evening of 24 July until 30 August 2019

Publication date23 July 2019

> What work needs to be done?

Work to relocate the RN441 to make way for the future Tram 12 express platform.

> What are the steps?

– Phase 1: reopening of access to the RD310 towards Grigny and Viry-Chatillon from the RN441 during the night of 24 to 25 July.

Closure of access to the RN441 from the RD31 from 25 July to 22 August.

– Phase 2: total closure of access to the RN441 from the RD31, the A6 motorway and the RN449 from 21 August to 30 August.

> How long does the work take?

From the evening of July 24 until August 30, 2019.

> What does this change?

During the works, alternative routes are set up (see maps below):

– Phase 1: diversion via the RD31, U-turn at the roundabout and take the RD31 towards Ris-Orangis centre then Courcouronnes. Then take the A6 towards Paris and follow the RD310 towards Grigny and Viry-Chatillon.

– Phase 2: follow the exit to Ris-Orangis, diversion via the RD31, RN 7 and RD310.

We thank you for your understanding and assure you of our desire to reduce the impact of the work on your traffic.