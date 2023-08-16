Work on the A6 bridge in Morsang-sur-Orge (October-November 2019)

> What work needs to be done?

Demolition by sawing of the outer part of the A6 bridge, which is not in use, in order to be able to build the new structure that will eventually accommodate the new safety devices of the motorway (barrier) and the new noise barriers between the motorway and the T12 tram station.

> What are the stages of the work?

1 . Partial demolition of the existing concrete structure by sawing.

2. The next stages of work (construction of the new structure, noise barriers, etc.) will be the subject of specific work information.

> How long does the work take?

Demolition by sawing: for 3 weeks, from 21 October to 8 November 2019, weekdays and nights only.

> What does this change?

The demolition work will take place at night and will lead to the closure of the RD77, between rue Jules Ferry and 7 rue de Savigny, on weekdays only, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

– from Monday 21/10 to Saturday 26/10 morning;

– from Monday 28/10 to Saturday 2/11 in the morning;

– from Monday 4/11 to Saturday 9/11 in the morning.

The passage under the A6 bridge will be completely closed.

Access for local residents will be maintained on both sides of the A6.

The A6 motorway will remain open for the duration of this work.

We assure you of our desire to reduce as much as possible the noise pollution that could be caused by sawing as well as the disruption to your travels. Thank you for your understanding.