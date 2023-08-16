Phase 3 of the work in the city centre of Évry-Courcouronnes (2020-2021)

> What work needs to be done?

Phases 1 and 2 have already made it possible to carry out preparatory work on the roads and sidewalks on the south side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand.

Phase 3 consists of road works on the north side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand, and infrastructure works (railway tracks, station, etc.).

> What are the stages of the work?

– Work on the roads and sidewalks on the north side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand;

– construction of the T12 tram platform;

– construction of the future Évry-Courcouronnes station;

– laying of rails;

– development of the road and the side alley on Boulevard François Mitterrand.

> How long does the work take?

– Phase 3: approximately 1 year from the end of October 2020.

> What does this change?

– From Monday 2 November 2020, traffic will be on one lane in each direction, on the south side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier / Boulevard François Mitterrand;

– from Monday 2 November 2020 to the end of August 2021, access to Rue Ambroise Croizat, from and to Boulevard François Mitterrand, will be closed;

– from Monday 2 November 2020, access to the northern portion of Rue André Lalande, from and to Boulevard François Mitterrand, will be permanently closed. Access to the street will only be via Rue Senghor;

– the counter-alley, located between Rue Croizat and Rue Lalande (north) on Boulevard François Mitterrand, will only be open for local and commercial access, deliveries and pedestrian traffic;

– Parking will be prohibited in the works rights-of-way.