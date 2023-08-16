Work at the Treaty of Rome intersection in Évry-Courcouronnes (2020-2021)

> What work needs to be done?

The road works at the Treaty of Rome roundabout will take place in three phases:

– Phase 1: south of the roundabout, at Avenue Pierre Bérégovoy.

– Phase 2: on the central island of the roundabout and the one located south of the roundabout, at the level of Avenue Pierre Bérégovoy.

– Phase 3: on the central island which is located to the north of the roundabout, at the level of Avenue de l'Orme à Martin.

> What are the phases of the work?

– Phase 1: between mid-October and mid-November 2020.

– Phase 2: between mid-November and the end of 2020.

– Phase 3: from mid-February 2021.

> What does this change?

For the duration of the work and for the safety of motorists and workers on the site, the regulatory speed will be lowered to the level of the site and the traffic lanes may be reduced.