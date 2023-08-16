Work around the track from Compiègne to Viry-Chatillon
Publication date: June 13, 2019
> What work needs to be done?
Installation of a rainwater sewerage network on the pedestrian path from the Voie de Compiègne to the Avenue des Pylônes.
> What are the steps?
– Cutting of trees and removal of lampposts.
– Relocation of the City stadium, which will be rebuilt and modernised on rue des Bleuets, near the Allende gymnasium (schedule currently being defined).
> How long does the work take?
Until the end of August 2019.
> What does this change?
– Closure of the pedestrian path from the Voie de Compiègne to the Avenue des Pylônes.
– Unavailability of the City stadium.