Work around the track from Compiègne to Viry-Chatillon

Publication date: June 13, 2019

> What work needs to be done?

Installation of a rainwater sewerage network on the pedestrian path from the Voie de Compiègne to the Avenue des Pylônes.

> What are the steps?

– Cutting of trees and removal of lampposts.

– Relocation of the City stadium, which will be rebuilt and modernised on rue des Bleuets, near the Allende gymnasium (schedule currently being defined).

> How long does the work take?

Until the end of August 2019.

> What does this change?

– Closure of the pedestrian path from the Voie de Compiègne to the Avenue des Pylônes.

– Unavailability of the City stadium.