Work on the station car park in Épinay-sur-Orge

Publication date: May 13, 2019

> What work needs to be done?

Construction of the passage under the railway tracks to allow the insertion of the Tram 12 express platform.

> How long does the work take?

Phase 1: until spring 2020.

> What does this change?

– Removal of spaces in the station car park and creation of a temporary car park with 141 spaces next to the RER C station (see access map on the back).

– Maintaining access to the car park via the Chemin des Rossays.

– Promote the use of the bus network to get to the station.