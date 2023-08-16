Work on the station car park in Épinay-sur-Orge
Publication date: May 13, 2019
> What work needs to be done?
Construction of the passage under the railway tracks to allow the insertion of the Tram 12 express platform.
> How long does the work take?
Phase 1: until spring 2020.
> What does this change?
– Removal of spaces in the station car park and creation of a temporary car park with 141 spaces next to the RER C station (see access map on the back).
– Maintaining access to the car park via the Chemin des Rossays.
– Promote the use of the bus network to get to the station.