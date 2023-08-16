Closure of exit ramp 7 of the A6 towards Fleury-Mérogis

Publication date: May 28, 2019

> What work needs to be done?

Reconfiguration of the A6 interchange to install the future platform.

> What are the steps?

1) Closing the ramp to install the work zone

2) Reconfiguration of the exchanger

3) Construction of the Tram 12 express platform

> How long does the work take?

From the beginning of June to the end of August 2019

> What does this change?

Car traffic is modified: it is recommended to take exit 7.1 (Grigny, Ris-Orangis) to join the RD310 and the RD445 (see map).