Closure of exit ramp 7 of the A6 towards Fleury-Mérogis
Publication date: May 28, 2019
> What work needs to be done?
Reconfiguration of the A6 interchange to install the future platform.
> What are the steps?
1) Closing the ramp to install the work zone
2) Reconfiguration of the exchanger
3) Construction of the Tram 12 express platform
> How long does the work take?
From the beginning of June to the end of August 2019
> What does this change?
Car traffic is modified: it is recommended to take exit 7.1 (Grigny, Ris-Orangis) to join the RD310 and the RD445 (see map).