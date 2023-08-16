Work on the RD257 in Épinay-sur-Orge (October-November 2020)

> What work needs to be done?

Construction work on the bridge over the RD257 and the Yvette, on which the T12 tram will run.

> How long does the work take?

From Friday, October 9 to Thursday, November 12, 2020.

> What does this change?

On the RD257, traffic is interrupted between Rue des Rossays (on the Épinay-sur-Orge side) and Chemin des Tourelles (Carrefour Val d'Orge shopping centre):

– from Friday 9 October, at 9 pm, to Sunday 11 October, at 6 pm;

– from Tuesday 20 to Thursday 22 October, at night only, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.;

– from Monday 2 to Friday 7 November, at night only, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Vehicles over 3.70 metres in height must continue their journey on the A6 motorway. An alternative route is then advised via the D445, the N104, the D46 and the D117.

For light vehicles, a diversion route is planned via the D256 and the D117.

For the duration of the work and for the safety of motorists and workers on the site, the regulatory speed will be lowered to the level of the site and the traffic lanes may be reduced.