The works around the rue de la Grande Borne (Oct. 2019)

Publication date: September 25, 2019

> What work needs to be done?

Work to offset the road and installation of the T12 tram platform, redevelopment of a car park.

> What are the stages of the work?

– Tree cutting, sanitation works, roads, various networks and public lighting.

– Redevelopment of the existing car park, repair of sidewalks, curbs and pavements.

> How long does the work take?

From 30 September 2019 for a period of 7 months.

> What does this change?

– One-way traffic on Rue de la Grande Borne between the Chaufferie car park and the school complex in the Viry-Chatillon/Grigny direction. A diversion is proposed from Rue des Ateliers (except for heavy goods vehicles) and from the RD445 to the RD310.

– Bus lines DM4, DM8 and 420 (La Serpente and Les Solstices stops) are diverted to the Voie de la Plaine.

– Removal of 56 parking spaces during the works. A substitute car park is set up near the Boiler Room during the works.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to your travels as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.