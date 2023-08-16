Already more than 14 km of rails laid

14. It is the number of kilometres of rails already laid on the 20 km of the new T12 tram line (taking into account the two-way traffic) that make up the route on the urban network between Évry-Courcouronnes and Épinay-sur-Orge.

Since the end of 2020, the T12 tram teams have been mobilised to lay the rails on the new tracks, created between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes.

In Évry-Courcouronnes, all the rails have been laid since the end of spring 2021 and the road was paved in the summer of 2021.

In Ris-Orangis, the laying of the rails has been completed between Avenue de l'Orme à Martin and Avenue Joliot-Curie. The teams are now working on laying the rails to the Chemin du Bois de l'Hôtel Dieu.

In Grigny, the laying of the rails began in August 2021 and continues between the exit ramp from the A6 to the RN441 and the Chemin du Plessis.

In Viry-Chatillon, it has been completed between the crossroads of the RD 445 and the Coteaux de l'Orge.

In Morsang-sur-Orge, the construction of a retaining wall to Viry-Chatillon is currently underway. Once completed, the laying of the rails will be able to start in this sector in 2022.

Also in Savigny-sur-Orge, the construction of the retaining wall along the rue des Rossays is underway and precedes the stage of laying the rails.

In Épinay-sur-Orge, the first rails were laid in October near the RD 257. However, most of the installation will take place in the 1st quarter of 2021.

As for the existing tracks of the RER C, adaptation work is being carried out to ensure the circulation of the future tram.