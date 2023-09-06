16 stations along the T12 tram-train line!

For several months, the teams on the ground have been hard at work to develop the stations, this is one of the milestones of the T12 tram-train!

The stations between Evry-Courcouronnes and Epinay-sur-Orge were newly built, while the existing stations along the railway line were redeveloped, with the exception of those in Massy-Europe and Champlan, which were designed from scratch.

As a marker of territory, the stations foreshadow your new T12 tram-train line. With their slim and modern design, the stations will allow passengers to wait in optimal conditions of comfort and safety:

- Seating and glass shelters to protect against the cold, rain, wind or sun;

- Constant, low-energy lighting, with presence detector to modulate the brightness, on all the platforms;

- A video protection system and emergency call terminals;

- Passenger services such as real-time information screens, ticket sales, display of the line map.