At the heart of the line: the Massy-Palaiseau workshop-garage

5,000 m² is the surface area of the future workshop-garage of the T12 tram located in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau. Built on a plot of 45,000 m², the workshop-garage will house the line's command post, and will be the place where the trains in service are stored and maintained. With an architecture in line with its environment and innovative equipment, it will be part of a sustainable environmental approach.

A technical feat

At the end of the service, once all passengers have disembarked at the Massy-Palaiseau terminus, the tram trains will reach the workshop-garage.

During a first stage at the service station, technicians will carry out a technical inspection of the trains, in particular by checking the level of sand which improves the grip of the wheels. The trains will then pass by the car wash and be parked on the storage tracks, before the resumption of service the next morning. If more complex interventions are necessary, they will be carried out on one of the six pit tracks. Dug into the ground, the latter will make it possible to reach the lower part of the tram while footbridges will give access to its roof, where the engine is located, among other things. Thus, it will be possible to carry out different repairs simultaneously.

A pit tower to restore the shape of the wheels and guarantee the tram's grip in curves, a lifting chain, an overhead crane, a paint booth to repaint any scratches, etc., the workshop-garage will be fully equipped to carry out repairs.

It will also compete with state-of-the-art technical equipment, and will have an undisputed star: the washing machine. It will automate the cleaning of the "nose", i.e. the cab where the driver sits. Usually, it is an agent who takes care of it manually. In a single operation and with 85% of the washing water recycled, the whole train will be clean!

At the heart of an ecosystem

Since the design of the project, multiple elements have been taken into account to create harmony between the building and the surrounding landscape. Among them, some are emblematic:

a 3,000 m² park adjoining the workshop-garage will be devoted to purple, a protected plant;

perches will be set up to allow birds to take shelter. The lizards will be able to continue to inhabit the area serenely;

noisy spaces will be isolated by walls and inside the workshop, the trains will not exceed 5 km/h, in order to avoid any noise pollution;

waste management will be carried out on site in a dedicated centre;

An ergonomic architecture, 4,800 m² of green roof and a concrete, metal and wood façade, will allow the workshop-garage to fit elegantly and discreetly into its environment.

To date, the workshop-garage has been built and work is underway to develop the railway platforms. The poles receiving the overhead contact line, which supplies the tramway with electricity, have been installed and the renovation is being carried out.