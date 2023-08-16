Parc du Château: a resort like no other

6 metres is the height at which the future Parc du Château aerial station in Morsang-sur-Orge will culminate. A real technical feat, it will be the only elevated station on the route, which will be partly positioned on the bridge over the RD77.

Coming from Épinay-sur-Orge, the T12 tram will run along the Parc du Séminaire and access the RD77 bridge and the station via ramps, which have been under construction since 2018.

The future Parc du Château station will be a major asset for the city, which is currently only served by city buses or the RER C in Savigny-sur-Orge. The T12 tram station will therefore contribute to the revitalization of the territory and will considerably facilitate travel for local residents as well as students from the Charles-Péguy and Monge schools, for example.

And the work in all this?

The RD77 bridge has been under construction since 24 August and until the end of October. Cast on site, it will consist of 26 metal beams weighing nearly 4 tons each.

Once its construction is completed, it will be connected to the ramps and then its equipment can begin with the laying of the T12 tram tracks in particular.

Preparatory work for the construction of the elevated station has been underway for several months. In a few weeks, the concreting of its structure will be carried out and will make way for several months of infrastructure work.