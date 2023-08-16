70 people mobilized for the trials

70 people work on the dynamic tests of your T12 tram-train at the peak of the tests.

Since the beginning of the year, your future T12 tram-train has entered a new phase with the start of dynamic tests. The work began on the rail network and will continue on the urban network from 24 April.

To ensure this decisive step before the tram-train is put into service, a whole team is present on a daily basis to support these tests. This is divided between SNCF for the rail network, Ile-de-France Mobilité for the urban network and Transkéo for the operation of the line.

On the rail network, about twenty people work on daily tests, under the project management of the SNCF in charge of the work between the stations of Massy – Palaiseau and Petit Vaux. Twenty other people, under the authority of Ile-de-France Mobilités (co-project owner) are carrying out the tests from Epinay-sur-Orge to Evry-Courcouronnes.

Different professions make up these two teams such as coordinating drivers, engineers, testers in charge of signalling or in charge of electric traction.

As for the workshop-garage and operation of the line, a team of nearly 30 people is at the controls, at the peak of the tests, made up of drivers and supervisors of the trains in circulation. Also among them, technicians who ensure the compliance of the trains so that they do not cause any safety problems for people or property.

All of these professionals with various functions complement each other and coordinate to ensure that the T12 tram-train runs on the rail network and the urban network without difficulty.

From 24 April, you will be able to watch your T12 tram-train running on the entire line.