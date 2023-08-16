Would you like to reveal your artistic sense with the T12 tram-train?
On the occasion of the dynamic tests, our teams invite you to participate in our next exhibition, by revealing your most beautiful photographs of the trains in circulation!
The concept?
–> Immortalize the T12 tram-train during its dynamic tests,
–> Don't hesitate to let your imagination run wild by staging the tram-train with original creations!
The most beautiful photographs will be published on the Facebook page and exhibited at the inaugural event of your T12 tram-train.
Send us your photos to the following email address: [email protected]