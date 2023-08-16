Be careful, the tram-train is in the trial phase!
On the occasion of the start of dynamic tests on the rail network, involving the circulation of trains, we invite you to be careful.
Indeed, the circulation of trains will require increased vigilance, especially for users near the RER C platforms.
There are a few instructions to follow for your safety:
- The tram-train is not very noisy. Be extra vigilant around the platforms of RER C stations,
- For your safety, it is forbidden to board one of the test trains.