It is the turn of the urban network to soon welcome the test trains

From May, dynamic tests will continue on the urban network between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes.

This is an opportunity to open a new page in the tests, with the introduction of the T12 tram-train trains on the urban network.

For the first time, local residents will be able to see the trains in motion in the 11 cities of the line. In addition to ensuring the movement of the trains, the purpose of these tests is to check the operation of the equipment during the passage of the tram-train: power supply, braking system and operation of the intersections and light signalling, etc.

The tests also allow everyone to familiarize themselves with the T12 tram-train. Pedestrians, cyclists, motorists: everyone will have to be vigilant when approaching the tram, especially at crossings.

Indeed, on the urban part, from Épinay-sur-Orge to Évry-Courcouronnes, the T12 tram-train is integrated into the heart of the city. The frequency and speed of the trains will gradually increase. Caution is therefore required around roads and intersections. It is essential to respect the highway code and to pay attention to the lights and road signs installed, especially when crossing the platform. The tram-train always has priority. For everyone's safety, be careful!