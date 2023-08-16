In Savigny-sur-Orge, the rail network gives way to the insertion of the T12 tram

After preparatory work carried out in February 2020 at the level of Rue des Rossays, the "shifting" of the lanes of the Grande Ceinture was carried out in October 2020. It consisted of shifting, without prior dismantling, one of the two tracks of the RER C, making it possible to free up the space necessary for the construction of the T12 tram platform in the street.

To carry out this operation, the railway platform was widened thanks to the existing space between the two SNCF lines. Once sufficient space was cleared, a new track was laid and connected at each end of the existing track.

Then, new catenary poles were installed and the contact wire was switched to these new supports. The old installations were then removed.