Behind the scenes of the T12 tram

At the heart of the workshop-garage of the T12 tram, in Massy – Palaiseau, is a command post.

As soon as the T12 tram is put into service, the agents of the centralised command post will come into play to ensure the smooth running of the tram every day. Supervision and management of the line will be carried out on a daily basis.

Based in the line's workshop-garage, in Massy – Palaiseau, it will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Responsible for the management and regulation of traffic, assistance to drivers, security and information for passengers, incident management: it will carry out tasks as diverse as they are essential.

The operation of the command post will be carried out by a dozen people: T12 tram dispatchers, agents dedicated to passenger information, security operators and a supervisor.

Did you know?

In addition to the supervisory issues that are essential to the circulation of the T12 tram in the city, it complies with specific rules of the Highway Code. When the red light flashes at intersections with car lanes, the tram has priority. The same applies when the STOP sign flashes at pedestrian crossings.