On the rail network, work is progressing!

At the beginning of December 2020, preparatory work for the construction of the future underpass at Petit-Vaux station began. Initially, the cables of the electrical networks were positioned high up so as not to obstruct the work to come.

The work will continue in January 2021 with the construction of the elevator shafts that will equip the station and which will make the T12 tram a 100% accessible tramway!

Eventually, the inhabitants of the south of Savigny-sur-Orge and the north of Épinay-sur-Orge will have access to the T12 tram thanks to this station.

An underpass for pedestrians will be created. The existing accesses to the resort will not be modified, a new access will be created on the side of the Sentier de l'Yvette at the level of the car park.