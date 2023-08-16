Work is progressing in Épinay-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge

With its numerous engineering structures, the T12 tram project requires the implementation of technical and complex works. In May, real technical feats were achieved in Épinay-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge in order to prepare for the arrival of the future T12 tram. To the south of the future multimodal hub of Épinay-sur-Orge, the second rail bridge of the project was ripped in just 72 hours and in the rue des Rossays, in Savigny-sur-Orge, the embankment has been prepared to accommodate the future structures of the T12 tram. Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF, co-project owners of this large-scale project, pooled this work during the weekends of the RER C outage in order to limit the impact on local residents. A look back at these emblematic works in pictures.

The sliding of the rail bridge allowing the creation of a passage under the RER C tracks: an exceptional operation against the clock

To the south of the Épinay-sur-Orge multimodal hub, SNCF is creating a rail bridge that will allow the T12 tram to run under the RER C tracks.

Since 2019, the structure of the rail bridge has been under construction in the parking lot of the RER station. The sliding of the rail bridge took place between Thursday 21 and Saturday 23 May, during an interruption of rail traffic. In just 3 days, this "punch" operation made it possible to dismantle the RER C tracks, dig and dig up the embankment, push the rail bridge to its final location and reinstall the railway tracks before the RER was put back into service.

The T12 tram platform as well as pedestrian and cyclist paths will then be built under the RER tracks.

The sliding of a rail bridge is a real technical challenge, taken up twice by the T12 tram project. Indeed, a first rail bridge was pushed in the summer of 2019 in Massy, at the level of the future Massy Europe station. Under the tracks of the future T12 tram, a traffic lane and a pavement will allow motorists, pedestrians and bicycles to quickly and safely reach the Massy-Atlantis district and its shopping centre or that of Massy Europe, at the heart of which the ZAC de la Bonde project is being developed.