Go behind the scenes of the workshop-garage

A 45,000m² building made up of numerous spaces dedicated to the maintenance, storage and cleaning of tram-trains, the workshop-garage is an essential element of the T12 tram.

This essential piece of equipment for the T12 tram pursues a strong environmental approach.

To achieve this, many means are implemented, including:

The greening of spaces and roofs

Preservation of the species present on the site (orobranches)

High-quality landscaping

The recovery of rainwater and water from the cleaning of the rails

The wood cladding from French production

Installation of solar panels

The search for acoustic and visual comfort

Installation of an air handling unit

All these practices meet the level highlighted in the HQE (High Environmental Quality) certification file.

Visit the workshop-garage as if you were there!