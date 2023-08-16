Tram

Go behind the scenes of the workshop-garage

A 45,000m² building made up of numerous spaces dedicated to the maintenance, storage and cleaning of tram-trains, the workshop-garage is an essential element of the T12 tram.

This essential piece of equipment for the T12 tram pursues a strong environmental approach.

To achieve this, many means are implemented, including:

 

  • The greening of spaces and roofs
  • Preservation of the species present on the site (orobranches)
  • High-quality landscaping
  • The recovery of rainwater and water from the cleaning of the rails
  • The wood cladding from French production
  • Installation of solar panels
  • The search for acoustic and visual comfort
  • Installation of an air handling unit

 

All these practices meet the level highlighted in the HQE (High Environmental Quality) certification file.

 

Visit the workshop-garage as if you were there!

Under-pit maintenance area
Railways
Development of the tracks to the maintenance area under the pit
Green roof
Solar panels on the roof
Washing machines
Zone d
Maintenance workshop
Paint booth