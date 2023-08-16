Go behind the scenes of the workshop-garage
A 45,000m² building made up of numerous spaces dedicated to the maintenance, storage and cleaning of tram-trains, the workshop-garage is an essential element of the T12 tram.
This essential piece of equipment for the T12 tram pursues a strong environmental approach.
To achieve this, many means are implemented, including:
- The greening of spaces and roofs
- Preservation of the species present on the site (orobranches)
- High-quality landscaping
- The recovery of rainwater and water from the cleaning of the rails
- The wood cladding from French production
- Installation of solar panels
- The search for acoustic and visual comfort
- Installation of an air handling unit
All these practices meet the level highlighted in the HQE (High Environmental Quality) certification file.
Visit the workshop-garage as if you were there!