Construction of the future tram station in Évry-Courcouronnes (September to November 2022)
Published on
As part of the future T12 tram-train, work is taking place on Boulevard François Mitterrand. They consist of the construction of the platforms and station furniture.
- When will they take place?
The work is scheduled from mid-September to the end of November 2022.
- What will be the consequences?
> One of the three existing traffic lanes will be used to carry out the work,
> Road traffic remains maintained in both directions on one lane in each direction for the duration of the works,
> Parking will be prohibited in the François Mitterrand counter-alley. Pedestrian crossings remain maintained.