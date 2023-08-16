Construction of the future tram station in Évry-Courcouronnes (September to November 2022)

As part of the future T12 tram-train, work is taking place on Boulevard François Mitterrand. They consist of the construction of the platforms and station furniture.

When will they take place?

The work is scheduled from mid-September to the end of November 2022.

What will be the consequences?

> One of the three existing traffic lanes will be used to carry out the work,

> Road traffic remains maintained in both directions on one lane in each direction for the duration of the works,

> Parking will be prohibited in the François Mitterrand counter-alley. Pedestrian crossings remain maintained.