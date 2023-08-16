In Grigny and Ris-Orangis, the two bridges are in place

During the night of Monday 2 to Tuesday 3 September, two bridges were installed over the A6 motorway in Grigny and Ris-Orangis. They will allow the Tram 12 express to cross this traffic axis and serve the surrounding districts.

The two bridges are between 60 and 95 meters long and weigh nearly 1000 tons.

A dedicated lane will be created for pedestrians and cyclists on the Grigny bridge. At the level of the Ris-Orangis bridge, they will be able to use the completely renovated underpass with new lighting.

? Renaud Marion