Work around Rue Migaux in Massy

Publication date: May 13, 2019

As part of the work to open up Rue Migaux and the future Atlantis district, major work is underway.

In order not to disrupt the functioning of the Rosa Parks School Group, they take place after the school closes, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

> What does this work involve?

• Creation of a rail bridge for the future Tram 12 Express tracks

• Creation of a road between Rue Migaux and the Voie de Briis, under the Pont Rail

• Creation of a platform-to-platform passage for the new Massy Europe station

> What are the objectives?

• Opening up Rue Migaux

• Improving mobility in the new Massy-Atlantis urban district

> Why these nuisances?

To lay the foundations of the Rail Bridge, a construction machine lays steel plates, called sheet piles.

Embedded in the ground, they hold the earth during the pre-fabrication of the structure and its pushing under the tracks.

> Work schedule

Until 2 May: laying of sheet piles between Rue Migaux and the railway line, from 4.30 p.m. to midnight. No work on weekends.

From 7 to 10 May: installation of sheet piles on the shopping centre side, from midnight to 4 a.m.

> Noise disturbance

This work may generate noise pollution, but is essential to the completion of the structure.

Their schedules have been adjusted so as not to disrupt the functioning of the school.