Work on Chemin des Tourelles, in Épinay-sur-Orge, and Rue des Rossays, in Savigny-sur-Orge (May-June 2020)

In the Chemin des Tourelles, in Épinay-sur-Orge, and the Rue des Rossays, in Savigny-sur-Orge, the construction of a temporary support by Île-de-France Mobilités will require sheet pile driving work, which will generate significant noise for local residents, including at night.

> What work needs to be done?

As the rue des Rossays is relatively narrow, it is necessary to free up enough space for the tram to run there by shifting one of the two railway tracks of the RER C. This "shifting" is accompanied by temporary support work, consolidating the SNCF embankment. This consolidation is necessary to build the structures that will accommodate the T12 tram platform.

At the level of the Chemin des Tourelles, at the junction with the RD257, preparatory work will take place for the construction of the bridge allowing the passage of the T12 tram over the Yvette and the RD257.

> How long does the work take?

2 months, including 3 weekends requiring major day and night work:

from Friday 8 May to Sunday 10 May, mainly near Épinay-sur-Orge;

from Thursday 21 May to Sunday 24 May, mainly near Savigny-sur-Orge;

from Saturday 30 May to Monday 1 June, mainly in Savigny-sur-Orge.

Smaller works will be carried out in June to remove the stored materials and equipment.

> What does this change?

To make the temporary supports, steel planks (called "sheet piles") are driven into the ground using a method called "piling". This work will cause significant noise for local residents, including at night.

During this work, traffic will be disrupted in Chemin des Tourelles and Rue des Rossays but access will remain possible for all residents.

During these 3 weekends, RER C traffic will be interrupted. SNCF will inform passengers in order to prepare their journeys as well as possible.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding. The health crisis has forced us to review the organisation and planning of construction sites and to inform you late. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.