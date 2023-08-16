In the Parc du Séminaire, the T12 tram preserves the environment

A clean and efficient means of transport, the T12 tram pays close attention to the preservation of the environment. Also, when it was designed, a so-called "ERC" approach (to "avoid, reduce, compensate") was put in place. It aims to limit the environmental impacts of the project as much as possible and to compensate for those that could not be avoided.

Between Savigny-sur-Orge and Morsang-sur-Orge, the T12 tram will run alongside the A6 motorway and the Parc du Séminaire, a natural area with remarkable biodiversity. Very popular with walkers, it is home to the abbey and the Château de Morsang-sur-Orge.

In order to preserve its plant heritage, several types of work will take place.

Promoting the integration of the T12 tram into the landscape

Indeed, developments have been planned by Île-de-France Mobilités, in consultation with local stakeholders, so as not to visually impact the Park and modify its landscape perspective. They aim to:

clad the gabion wall of the T12 tram platform with climbing plants;

planting tall trees to hide the existing noise barrier of the A6 motorway;

use a plant and landscape palette in harmony with the existing vegetation of the Parc du Séminaire.

In total, no less than 18 trees will be planted, the species of which have been chosen to meet the identity of the Park's plant palette: aspen, white willow, Scots pine, white alder, glutinous alder, hawthorn, common privet, purgative neprun, dog rose, black elderberry and Saint Lucia wood.

Compensating for residual impacts

In addition, under the ticket of the Water Act, Île-de-France Mobilités has committed to creating a 4,120 m3 excavated material near the route, aimed at compensating for the volumes of earth brought in for the construction of the T12 tram. This development makes it possible to limit the spread of water in the event of flooding of the Orge.

Following consultations with local stakeholders, the leisure area and street furniture will be returned and the 21 trees concerned will be replanted under the supervision of an ecologist.