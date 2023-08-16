Tram T12, the future line is taking shape in the territory
In the cities crossed by the T12 tram, the teams are hard at work to carry out the construction work on the future line.
- In Massy, work to develop the workshop-garage continues.
- In Epinay-sur-Orge, the teams recently installed an underpass at Petit-Vaux station. Near the crossroads of the RD257, a development phase has begun. On Rue des Rossays, sheet pile driving work was completed in February. They have enabled the consolidation of the SNCF embankment.
- In Morsang-sur-Orge, the construction work on the Parc du Château aerial station is coming to an end. This is followed by the creation of a retaining wall between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Chatillon.
- In Viry-Châtillon, the laying of the T12 tram tracks continues.
- In Grigny, the teams are currently carrying out work to create the T12 tram platform. Earthworks are also underway at the Ferme Neuve station.
- In Ris-Orangis, the work to lay the rails is underway.
- In Évry-Courcouronnes, the creation of the platform and the laying of the rails are continuing between Boulevard Monnet/Schuman and the city centre.