A look back at the construction of the underpass in Petit Vaux

From December 2020 to February 2021, the SNCF carried out major works at Petit Vaux station.

In addition to the creation of the pits for the future elevator shafts and the installation of a stair hopper, the teams mobilized to build an underground passage to serve the platforms of the future station.

After building the structure of the passage, the teams proceeded to install it on the weekend of 20/21 February.

Key figures

A 51-hour intervention

intervention An underpass made up of 3 concrete frames

A weight of 50 tons per frame

Installation carried out using a 700-tonne crane

Did you know?

Eventually, the underpass will be reserved only for users of the T12 tram. No changes are planned for the level crossing at Petit-Vaux station and its mode of operation. The level crossing will be open if there is a tram stationary. It will only be closed when the tram departs from the station. Crossing via the level crossing will therefore still be possible and the existing accesses to the station will not be modified.

Discover the photos of the construction site!